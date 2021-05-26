Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,636 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 650,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,255,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $101.44. 14,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $70.96 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

