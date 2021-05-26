Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Purchased by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC boosted its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 342.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,853 shares during the period. Slack Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Cqs Us LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cqs Us LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Slack Technologies worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,940,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,890,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,183,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WORK. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

WORK stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $43.19. The company had a trading volume of 179,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,094. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.63. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.26% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Slack Technologies’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

