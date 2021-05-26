Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,908 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MTCH. Wedbush lifted their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.13. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

