ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 1,418.2% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several research firms recently commented on CPBLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ALS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

ALS stock remained flat at $$8.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28. ALS has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and testing services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

