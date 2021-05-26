Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in May

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APSI traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 115,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,196. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Aqua Power Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.45.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

Aqua Power Systems Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.