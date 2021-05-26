Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Expands By 2,000.0%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS NXGPY remained flat at $$58.51 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61. NEXT has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

NXGPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

