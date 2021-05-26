Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.67. 13,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

