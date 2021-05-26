Argon Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $588,505.00 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Argon has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $588,505.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0972 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00357892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00188003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.93 or 0.00830875 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00031817 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

