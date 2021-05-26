OpenDAO (OPEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.37 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00079016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.36 or 0.00962249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.31 or 0.09749300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00091770 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.