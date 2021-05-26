Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. Marvell Technology posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 462,325 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 302,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,515,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

