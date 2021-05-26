Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SEB Equities cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

VWDRY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

