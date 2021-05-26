Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. 647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

