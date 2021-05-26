International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $414 million-$421 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.36 million.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut International Money Express from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.
Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,624. The company has a market capitalization of $585.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
