International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $414 million-$421 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.36 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut International Money Express from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of International Money Express stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,624. The company has a market capitalization of $585.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.47. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

