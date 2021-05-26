Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,281. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.83.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

