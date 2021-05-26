Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 625 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $148.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

