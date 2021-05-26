IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,320.91 ($17.26).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Also, insider Ajai Puri purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Insiders bought 3,030 shares of company stock worth $4,000,002 in the last 90 days.

LON IMI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,652 ($21.58). 489,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,521.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,308.44. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 869.50 ($11.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95). The firm has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

