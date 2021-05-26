Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

Shares of The Southern stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,973. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

