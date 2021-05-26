Lincoln National Corp Has $231.01 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,561,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,520 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 9.24% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $231,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,176. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81.

