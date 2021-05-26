Beck Bode LLC Invests $11.54 Million in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 307,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,000. Owens & Minor accounts for 3.5% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned 0.41% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,596. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OMI traded up $10.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. 293,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

