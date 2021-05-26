Tredje AP fonden Sells 10,000 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,350. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $99.97 and a 12 month high of $192.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.22 and a 200 day moving average of $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.19.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

