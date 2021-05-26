Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 142,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,146,000 after buying an additional 66,928 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $459.04. The company had a trading volume of 90,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $324.35 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $472.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

