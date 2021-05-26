Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATNX. Truist downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research report on Sunday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

ATNX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,898. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Athenex has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Athenex had a negative net margin of 110.02% and a negative return on equity of 89.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

