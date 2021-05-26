Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.35

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.35 and traded as high as C$33.92. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$33.73, with a volume of 113,751 shares trading hands.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$249.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 1.0145148 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.07%.

About Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI)

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

