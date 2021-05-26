Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.51

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.51 and traded as high as C$9.30. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$9.17, with a volume of 235,096 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,247.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

