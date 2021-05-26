Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.40

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.40 and traded as high as C$9.22. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 1,011,840 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.61.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

