Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $580,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.20. The company had a trading volume of 86,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.15. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,891,624 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.