Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,257,313. The stock has a market cap of $260.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.77.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

