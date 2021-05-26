Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.30

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.30 and traded as high as $46.80. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 17,736 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $276.29 million, a P/E ratio of 403.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.54%.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,023 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $36,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,423.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 9,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $407,936.89. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,141.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,858 shares of company stock worth $458,860 in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 52.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 159.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

