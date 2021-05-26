Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.92

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.92 and traded as high as $25.91. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 20,393 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $279.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

