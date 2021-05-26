Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Down 88.6% in May

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the April 29th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBTS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,960. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. Powerbridge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

