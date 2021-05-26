Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Declines By 96.4%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the April 29th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

