Tredje AP fonden Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.93. 11,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,466. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

