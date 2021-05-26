Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.22 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $484.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,206. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

