Alien Worlds (TLM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $81.50 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 29.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $207.53 million and approximately $81.50 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00061603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.00357174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.69 or 0.00187713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.95 or 0.00839147 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00031702 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,185,599,383 coins and its circulating supply is 908,242,856 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars.

