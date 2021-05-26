Zeal Asset Management Ltd Buys 249,405 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 4,187.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,405 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 12.8% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $34,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 856,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,106,000 after acquiring an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.65.

PDD traded down $8.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.50. 585,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,279,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.45. The company has a market cap of $151.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.10 and a beta of 1.45. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

