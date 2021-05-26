Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $794.70 million.

AAWW traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.32. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $75.48.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAWW. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $551,700.00. Insiders have sold 109,863 shares of company stock worth $6,927,447 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

