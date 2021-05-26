TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on TFII shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.55. 10,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,806. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $94.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.