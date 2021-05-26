TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.73 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on TFII shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.55. 10,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,806. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $94.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

