American International Group Inc. Purchases 182 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $46,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.30. 23,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,665. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $442.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.74.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

