The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.83. 191,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,641,669. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.72, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

