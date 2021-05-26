BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 983.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,723,239,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,458,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $879.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,707. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $828.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $743.03. The stock has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $515.72 and a 52 week high of $881.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

