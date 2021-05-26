Apriem Advisors Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.68. 75,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,420. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

