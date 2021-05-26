American Investment Services Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 365,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.