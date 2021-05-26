Oldfield Partners LLP Has $103.18 Million Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,597,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. NOV accounts for about 10.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 1.94% of NOV worth $103,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter valued at about $871,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 156.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,924 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.04. 126,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,232. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.31.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

