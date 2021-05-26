Oldfield Partners LLP Buys 2,600 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 0.8% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE PM traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 42,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,717. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.