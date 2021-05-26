Cqs Us LLC Lowers Holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Cqs Us LLC trimmed its holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC owned about 0.15% of Grubhub worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 120,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GRUB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.81. 3,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,271. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.22. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GRUB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,538 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

