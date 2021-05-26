Cqs Us LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cqs Us LLC reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,834 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Xylem by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at $980,009.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

