Cqs Us LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP)

Cqs Us LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. Cqs Us LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Summit Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMLP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141,678 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,749,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $946,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE SMLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 40,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.26. Summit Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 51.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. On average, analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners, LP will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

