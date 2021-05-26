Florin Court Capital LLP Acquires 13,500 Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 59.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,953,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,456,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

VNM stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,126. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.