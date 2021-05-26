ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Position Cut by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP lowered its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the period. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MJ. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,207,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after buying an additional 254,732 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 590.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 225,934 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000.

NYSEARCA MJ traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. 33,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,171. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

