Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.04

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.04 and traded as high as $41.01. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $40.97, with a volume of 7,150 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $390.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.05.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

In other news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 3,020 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $118,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,168 shares of company stock valued at $945,952 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 114.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.